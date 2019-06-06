Alston & Bird Snags Morgan Lewis Enviro Pro For SF Office

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Alston & Bird LLP has continued to expand its California environmental practice with the hire of a former Morgan Lewis & Bockius partner who's experienced in Superfund, toxic tort and Clean Water Act litigation. Greg A. Christianson has joined Alston & Bird's environment, land use and natural resources group as a partner, where he said he intends to continue focusing on working with clients ensnared in comprehensive environmental response, compensation and liability act matters. He said he's currently working with two companies involved in the Portland Harbor Superfund site, one of the $1 billion-plus cleanups the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is...

