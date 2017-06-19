Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Calif., NY Supplement Buyers Win Cert. Of False-Ad Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday certified a class action suit against nutritional supplement maker Reckitt Benckiser LLC for allegedly falsely claiming one of its supplements treats joint pain.

U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria certified both a California and New York class of buyers of Reckitt's "Move Free Advanced" dietary supplement, saying the plaintiffs had shown they can support both their false advertising and damages claims.

"The plaintiffs have submitted evidence that Reckitt Benckiser labeled their 'Move Free' glucosamine and chondroitin-based supplements with claims suggesting that the supplements would improve joint functioning, but that scientific studies show the ingredients in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutory Actions

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 19, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular