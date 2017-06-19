Calif., NY Supplement Buyers Win Cert. Of False-Ad Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday certified a class action suit against nutritional supplement maker Reckitt Benckiser LLC for allegedly falsely claiming one of its supplements treats joint pain. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria certified both a California and New York class of buyers of Reckitt's "Move Free Advanced" dietary supplement, saying the plaintiffs had shown they can support both their false advertising and damages claims. "The plaintiffs have submitted evidence that Reckitt Benckiser labeled their 'Move Free' glucosamine and chondroitin-based supplements with claims suggesting that the supplements would improve joint functioning, but that scientific studies show the ingredients in the...

