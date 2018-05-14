Don't Suppress Our Evidence, Feds Say In Centra Tech Case

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors asked a New York federal judge Wednesday to put an end to the crusade by a co-founder of the shuttered cryptocurrency company Centra Tech to suppress evidence seized during his arrest. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, prosecutors said Sohrab "Sam" Sharma voluntarily told FBI agents the whereabouts of a gun in his apartment while they were arresting him on April 1, 2018, on fraud charges related to Centra Tech's $25 million initial coin offering. Though Sharma provided this information before being read his Miranda rights, evidence obtained from a laptop and smartphone found sitting in...

