UBS Workers Must Arbitrate Deferred Compensation Fight

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:34 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge ruled Wednesday to compel a proposed class of ex-UBS employees to arbitration with the banking titan in a suit over allegations that it forced laid-off workers to sign away any claims against it in order to receive deferred compensation. While U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly rejected UBS' effort to compel arbitration last year, the Seventh Circuit remanded the case to the lower court after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed its 2016 ruling in Lewis v. Epic Systems Corp., in which the circuit court held that arbitration provisions barring employees from bringing class actions violate the National...

