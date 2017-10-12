Feds Defend Raids On Ex-Locke Atty In Crypto Scam Case

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors defended their seizure of evidence from properties belonging to former Locke Lord LLP attorney Mark S. Scott, arguing in New York federal court Wednesday that the warrants were based on ample probable cause and that the trial team never saw material protected by attorney-client privilege. Last month, Scott, who is accused of laundering money in connection with a $400 million cryptocurrency scam, urged the court to exclude evidence taken from his homes in Florida and Massachusetts. He claimed that the search warrants and supporting affidavits were unconstitutional because they failed to specify his purported ties to the scheme....

