BGC Asks Chancery To Toss 'Empty' Suit Over $875M Deal

Law360, Wilmington (June 6, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for BGC Partners Inc. and Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday branded as "empty speculation" a Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit alleging that a special director committee caved to the interests of controlling investor Howard Lutnick in an $875 million deal. The director conflict issue dominated dismissal arguments in Wilmington before Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard over a BGC stockholder derivative suit challenging the company’s 2017 acquisition of Berkeley Point Financial LLC from Cantor, BGC's controlling investor. In the suit, two union benefit funds accused four current or former directors of approving an overpriced deal while serving on an independent review committee, allegedly because they...

