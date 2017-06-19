NJ Doctor Not Covered For $2.8M Patient Abuse Verdict

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A neurology center operator and an insurer won't need to cover a New Jersey doctor for a $2.8 million verdict over his sexual relationship with a brain injury patient, a New Jersey federal court has ruled. U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton on Wednesday granted summary judgment to Select Medical Holdings Corp. and Columbia Casualty Co. in a suit brought by neurologist Jonathan Fellus, who in 2008 and 2009 had a sexual relationship with a patient and paid for an abortion after she got pregnant. The patient, filing under the initials L.S., sued Fellus in New Jersey state court, accusing him of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS