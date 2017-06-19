Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

NJ Doctor Not Covered For $2.8M Patient Abuse Verdict

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A neurology center operator and an insurer won't need to cover a New Jersey doctor for a $2.8 million verdict over his sexual relationship with a brain injury patient, a New Jersey federal court has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Susan Wigenton on Wednesday granted summary judgment to Select Medical Holdings Corp. and Columbia Casualty Co. in a suit brought by neurologist Jonathan Fellus, who in 2008 and 2009 had a sexual relationship with a patient and paid for an abortion after she got pregnant.

The patient, filing under the initials L.S., sued Fellus in New Jersey state court, accusing him of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New Jersey

Nature of Suit

Insurance

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

June 19, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular