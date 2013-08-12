Insys Chairman To Resign In Wake Of $225M Deal With Feds

Law360, Boston (June 6, 2019, 12:22 PM EDT) -- Insys Therapeutics Inc. Chairman Steven Meyer will leave the post he’s held since 2017, along with fellow board member Pierre Lapalme, the company said in a regulatory filing Thursday morning, a day after the drugmaker ended an opioid bribe investigation with the U.S. Department of Justice. Meyer and Lapalme, who has been on the company’s board of directors since 2011, told Insys Sunday they would step down effective yesterday, the day the company reached a $225 million settlement with the federal government. “Each of Mr. Meyer’s and Mr. Lapalme’s decision to resign is not due to any disagreements relating to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS