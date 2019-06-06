Crowell-Led Blank Check Co. Raises $150M In Upsized IPO

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 1:39 PM EDT) -- Palo Alto, California-based blank check company GigCapital2 Inc. on Thursday said it had raised $150 million in an upsized, Crowell & Moring LLP-led initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange after the company added another 2 million units to the offering. According to the company’s statement, GigCapital2 sold 15 million units in the offering for $10 apiece. Each unit, the company said, comprises one share of common stock, one right, and one warrant to purchase a share of common stock for $11.50 per share. Blank check companies, also known as special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, are shell entities...

