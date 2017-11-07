Ex-Arizona Basketball Coach Gets 3 Months In Bribe Scheme

Law360, New York (June 6, 2019, 2:49 PM EDT) -- A onetime basketball coach for the University of Arizona was sentenced Thursday in New York federal court to three months in prison for accepting $20,000 in bribes in exchange for steering young athletes to a sports agent, the first prison term for a coach in the scandal. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos sentenced former Wildcats assistant coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson to three months of incarceration in federal prison in addition to two months' probation and a forfeiture of $20,000 for the payoffs he took. The government had sought between a year and a half and two years' incarceration for Richardson, while...

