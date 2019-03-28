Attempt At Serving Receptionist Invalidates Suit, NJ Firm Says

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Lyons Doughty urged a New Jersey federal court Thursday to throw out a proposed class action against the firm over purported violations of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, arguing that a debtor improperly tried to serve the complaint and an invalid summons on a firm receptionist. In a brief seeking to dismiss Stephanie Hess' suit for "insufficient process and insufficient service of process," Lyons Doughty & Veldhuis PC said the summons did not designate the name of any defendant and the receptionist was not authorized to accept the court documents. The firm claimed in a brief that Hess' "failure to...

