Class Suit Over Monster's HDMI Cable Packaging Ends In Deal

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:51 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state court granted final approval Wednesday to a class action settlement for consumers who say they were misled by Monster's HDMI cable packaging, giving them the choice between a cash payout or online store credit. The deal with Monster Inc., Best Buy Stores LP and the electronic retailer's online business will give about 1.4 million consumers the option to choose between a cash payment or online store credit, according to Cook County Associate Judge Franklin Valderrama's final approval order. On top of the monetary relief, Monster must also change the language on its cable packages at issue and include...

