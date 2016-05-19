Law Firm Not On Hook For Broke Patent Client's Unpaid Fees

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The law firm that brought an "objectively weak" patent infringement case on behalf of its client can't be held liable for the unpaid attorney fees that client owes to the winning party, a Texas federal judge has ruled. An Eastern District of Texas judge had ruled in 2017 that My Health Inc. brought an "exceptional" patent case against ALR Technologies Inc. and others and must pay their legal fees, but ALR said the company hasn't paid and asked the court to join My Health's law firm and the company's sole officer as parties to the case. ALR asked U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy...

