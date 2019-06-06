SPLC, ACLU Sue Over High Immigration Bonds In Ga.

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Southern Poverty Law Center and American Civil Liberties Union are challenging two Georgia facilities’ practice of setting bonds that detained immigrants cannot realistically pay, claiming it‘s a violation of the Constitution and federal law. Filing suit Thursday on behalf of a proposed class of detainees in Georgia federal court, the advocacy organizations asserted that indigent immigrants are disproportionately affected by federal immigration officials’ setting bonds without needing to take into account their individual financial situations. Remaining in detention also affects their ability to secure and work with counsel, which is much more feasible for those who aren't detained, they argued....

