Texas Panel Says Trial Firm Entitled To Appellate Recovery

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A Texas law firm is entitled to 40% of a settlement its client, a former prosecutor, reached after the appeal of a wrongful termination case even though the firm didn't handle the appeal, a state appeals court held Thursday. The client, former Assistant Starr County Attorney Hilda Gonzalez Garza, had argued to the Thirteenth Court of Appeals that Pruneda Law Firm PLLC was only entitled to 40% of the award she won at trial, not the increased amount she won after appealing and settling the case. But the appellate panel said the firm's representation agreement was written broadly enough that Pruneda is...

