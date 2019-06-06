Watchdog Flags 'Unsafe' Conditions At ICE Detention Centers

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Surprise inspections of detention centers uncovered nooses in cells, poor medical care and expired food, threatening the safety and health of immigrants who are detained there, U.S. Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog revealed on Thursday. The report from DHS' Office of the Inspector General found that the four detention centers — three owned by private prison contractor GEO Group Inc. and a New Jersey-based facility — violate government standards for facilities that are under contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, with some cases more "egregious" than others. Between May and November of last year, the government watchdog made unannounced visits...

