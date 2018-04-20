2nd Circ. Won't Revive Pension Fund's Xerox Stock Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a proposed class action claiming Xerox and a group of former executives artificially inflated company stock by making misleading statements about a software platform it had developed to help state governments manage their Medicaid programs. In a summary order, a three-judge panel denied a bid from lead plaintiff the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System to reverse a federal judge’s dismissal of the pension fund's suit claiming Xerox Corp. violated the Securities Exchange Act and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule. The panel said it made its decision “substantially” for the same reasons U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer did when...

