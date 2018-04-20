Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

2nd Circ. Won't Revive Pension Fund's Xerox Stock Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday refused to revive a proposed class action claiming Xerox and a group of former executives artificially inflated company stock by making misleading statements about a software platform it had developed to help state governments manage their Medicaid programs.

In a summary order, a three-judge panel denied a bid from lead plaintiff the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System to reverse a federal judge’s dismissal of the pension fund's suit claiming Xerox Corp. violated the Securities Exchange Act and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule.

The panel said it made its decision “substantially” for the same reasons U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer did when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 2nd Circuit

Nature of Suit

3850 STATUTES-Secur Comm Exchange

Date Filed

April 20, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular