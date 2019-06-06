Newbury Trustee Says Firm's Negligence Stoked $65M Fraud

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The liquidating trustee appointed under the confirmed Chapter 11 plan of real estate firm Newbury Common Associates LLC filed an adversary complaint Thursday in Delaware alleging law firm Berkowitz Trager & Trager LLC failed to perform its professional duties and helped perpetuate a $65 million fraud that led to its bankruptcy. In a four-count adversary suit filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein’s court, NCA Investors Liquidating Trust contends that the Connecticut-based firm's negligence in its role as the debtors' counsel contributed to a real estate scheme that defrauded investors of nearly $65 million. Former company manager John J. DiMenna...

