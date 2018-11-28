Apple's 'Unwieldy' Move To Toss Filter Defect Suit Denied

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied Apple's attempt to dismiss a proposed class action claiming it sold defectively designed MacBooks and iMacs, saying the tech giant's attempt to address the consumer protection laws of more than a dozen states was too "unwieldy." U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh said Apple's motion to dismiss what she called an "unwieldy" complaint by a proposed nationwide product liability class was itself too unwieldy to approve, and that she will require both sides to cooperate in trimming nearly four-fifths of the causes of action before the case proceeds. "The court cannot analyze a motion to...

