Bodybuilding Video Can't Sink SpaceX's Win In Welder's Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court declined Wednesday to revive a welder's wrongful termination and sexual harassment suit against SpaceX, rejecting her claim that a judge wrongly allowed the jury to see a video of her at a bodybuilding competition, among other arguments. Zhoei Teasley, a former SpaceX welder, had claimed she was sexually harassed on the job and, eventually, wrongfully terminated. A jury in October 2016 disagreed, entering a verdict in favor of the rocket maker. Teasley claimed on appeal that the trial court erred in a slew of ways, including by wrongly admitting evidence and by incorrectly instructing the jury....

