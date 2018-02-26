Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

ACLU Wants Parents Separated From Kids Returned To US

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The American Civil Liberties Union asked a California federal court on Thursday to order the federal government to allow 21 parents who were separated from their children at the southwest border and then deported without them to legally return to the U.S. to apply for asylum and reunite with their kids.

The ACLU said that it had examined hundreds of parents who were separated from their children under the Trump administration's controversial "zero-tolerance" policy in order to identify those with genuine asylum claims who are currently in danger in their home countries and were denied a "meaningful opportunity" to apply for...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Southern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Other

Judge

Date Filed

February 26, 2018

