5th Circ. Cuts T-Mobile Loose From Suit Over Baby's Death

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday tossed a suit accusing T-Mobile of contributing to the death of a baby due to allegedly faulty emergency medical services technology, saying the wireless carrier can't be held liable under Texas case law. A three-judge Fifth Circuit panel unanimously reversed a trial judge's decision to deny a motion to dismiss in a suit brought by the estate of Brandon Alex, a 7-month-old baby who died after falling from a daybed. The suit claims the baby's babysitter attempted to call 911 from her T-Mobile USA Inc. cellphone three times and was placed on hold for a total...

