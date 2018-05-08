Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

5th Circ. Cuts T-Mobile Loose From Suit Over Baby's Death

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday tossed a suit accusing T-Mobile of contributing to the death of a baby due to allegedly faulty emergency medical services technology, saying the wireless carrier can't be held liable under Texas case law.

A three-judge Fifth Circuit panel unanimously reversed a trial judge's decision to deny a motion to dismiss in a suit brought by the estate of Brandon Alex, a 7-month-old baby who died after falling from a daybed. The suit claims the baby's babysitter attempted to call 911 from her T-Mobile USA Inc. cellphone three times and was placed on hold for a total...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

logo
The 2019 Law360 Glass Ceiling Report

Our annual survey of the largest U.S. law firms again shines a light on the lack of parity for female attorneys in private practice.

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

4365 P.I. - Product Liability

Date Filed

May 8, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Most Popular