Closed UCC Sale Can't Be Unwound, NY Appeals Court Says

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals panel ruled Thursday that the Uniform Commercial Code does not permit the unwinding of a commercial property sale that has already closed, substantially modifying a lower court ruling that reached the opposite conclusion. KKR & Co. Inc. and the Australian investment bank Macquarie asked the panel last year to review a state court's April 2018 order denying their bid to dismiss a complaint from Atlas MF Mezzanine Borrower LLC, which took out a $71 million loan from Macquarie in 2013 to buy 11 Texas apartment complexes. Atlas contends that after it defaulted on the loan in...

