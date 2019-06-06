Key Dem Vows To Strike Back If Trump Installs Mexico Tariffs

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- The chair of the House Ways and Means Committee said Thursday that he will oppose President Donald Trump if he attempts to enact tariffs on Mexican imports through the declaration of a national emergency. The day after Trump said Mexico had not yet done enough to avoid a 5% unilateral tariff slated to take effect Monday, Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass. announced his opposition, saying the proposed tariffs would hurt U.S. workers, businesses and consumers “Commandeering U.S. trade policy to influence border security is an abuse of power,” Neal said in a Thursday release. “If the President does declare a national...

