Sandusky Prosecutor Facing Possible 1-Year Suspension

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania's Disciplinary Conduct Board recommended Thursday a suspension of just over a year for former Jerry Sandusky prosecutor Frank Fina over allegations he broke professional conduct rules when investigating a possible cover-up by Penn State officials. Fina, then chief of criminal prosecutions at Pennsylvania's Office of the Attorney General, improperly subpoenaed Penn State's general counsel, former state Supreme Court Justice Cynthia Baldwin, the board said. He then questioned her before a grand jury about her communications with Timothy Curley, Gary Schultz and Graham Spanier about the former assistant football coach's sexual abuse of children visiting Penn State...

