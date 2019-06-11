EPA Glyphosate Findings Key In Monsanto Verdict Challenges

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:31 PM EDT) -- As Monsanto fights a series of jury verdicts from the past year that its Roundup weedkiller caused cancer, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's conclusion that the main chemical component probably doesn't cause cancer is a key ingredient in the high-stakes legal battles to come. In challenging the verdicts of the first two bellwether trials, Monsanto has argued that jurors who awarded plaintiffs $80 million and $78.5 million in damages heard a skewed set of evidence that didn't reflect the EPA's findings on glyphosate. The EPA released a report in April that reiterated its previous statements that glyphosate most likely isn't carcinogenic....

