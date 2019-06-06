Developer Says Pendency Notice Cost It $18.3M In Sales

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A construction company building a six-story condominium building in New York claimed in state court on Wednesday that an improper notice of pendency was filed against the building, allegedly halting construction of the building and costing the company roughly $18.3 million in sales. On Wednesday, 805 Ninth Avenue Realty Group LLC alleged in New York state court that 801-803 LLC, whose business was not clear from the complaint or online searches, filed a notice of pendency against a property that Ninth Avenue is currently developing. Ninth Avenue alleges the lender funding the construction backed out after the notice was filed, despite...

