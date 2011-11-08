Fugitive Loan Broker Gets 9 Years, Ordered To Pay $15.3M

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- After years on the lam, the co-owner of a Virginia loan brokerage has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison and must pay more than $15.3 million in restitution for his role in a $100 million fraudulent business loan scheme, according to a Maryland federal court judgment. Loren Young Park, 52, must also serve four years of supervised release after completing his sentence, U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake ordered on Wednesday. The judge recommended Park participate in a substance abuse program, as well. Park admitted to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to a March plea...

