Checkers Drive-In Slammed With Payment Data Breach Suit

Law360 (June 6, 2019, 10:36 PM EDT) -- Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. failed to bolster its cybersecurity practices in the wake of a slew of payment data breaches involving other retailers, leading to a "massive" theft of sensitive customer information, according to a suit filed Thursday in Florida federal court. The fast-food company, which announced the data breach in a May 29 press release, said hackers had used malware to steal payment card data from around 100 of its nearly 1,000 Rally's and Checkers locations across the country. The drive-in chain said the stolen information included customers' names as well as their cards' numbers, verification codes and expiration dates....

