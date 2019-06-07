Mass. Jury Awards $11.5M In Toddler Brain Damage Case

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:21 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts state jury has awarded $11.5 million in a suit accusing a radiologist of misinterpreting an X-ray which caused a toddler to suffer cardiac arrest resulting in permanent brain damage. Following an 11-day trial and deliberation spanning two days, a Middlesex County Superior Court jury on Thursday found that William Denison was negligent in a suit accusing the radiologist of failing to properly diagnose the patient’s enlarged heart, which showed up on a chest X-ray, causing 18-month-old Anna Coelho to suffer permanent neurological injuries. Denison told the treating emergency room doctor, Ilan Schwartz, that he believed the patient may have...

