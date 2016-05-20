Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Marriott Timeshare Buyers Oppose County’s Bid To Exit Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Buyers of Marriott Ownership Resorts Inc. timeshares have urged a Florida federal court to continue naming Orange County as a co-defendant in a case accusing the company of selling invalid real estate deals via a points program, saying the county relied on a negligent record-keeping policy.

Lead plaintiffs Anthony and Beth Lennen on Thursday opposed Orange County’s latest summary judgment motion in the proposed class action alleging the company has duped timeshare buyers since 2010 into signing up for the Marriott Vacation Club Destinations Trust Points Program, known as the MVC Trust.

The Lennens claimed that Orange County breached its statutory duties...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Florida Middle

Nature of Suit

Racketeer/Corrupt Organization

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 20, 2016

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®