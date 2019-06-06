LabCorp Sued Over Data Breach Affecting 7.7M Patients

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- LabCorp dragged its feet when it should have warned patients that an estimated 7.7 million of them had their personal information exposed by hackers, the patients claim in a proposed class action filed just days after the medical testing provider revealed the data breach in a regulatory filing. The patients filed a proposed class action in New York federal court Thursday accusing North Carolina-based LabCorp and its bill collection vendor American Medical Collection Agency of failing to protect their financial, medical and personal information even after the companies knew for nearly a year that hackers had access to it. New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS