Feds Say Power To Search Phones At Border Well Supported

Law360, Boston (June 7, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Requiring warrants for searching cellphones and electronics at the border would push the security of the United States into "uncharted waters" and has no support in either law or fact, the federal government argued Thursday in a bid to win a suit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union. The crux of the ACLU suit, that the government should have a warrant before seizing or searching the electronic devices of travelers crossing the border, runs afoul of a power the government has had since the founding of the republic, the government argued in its motion for summary judgment. Searches at the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS