Wells Fargo Reaches $394M Deal To End Auto Insurance MDL

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Borrowers behind multidistrict litigation accusing Wells Fargo and National General Insurance of adding unneeded auto insurance to car loan bills are seeking approval of a settlement that would have the companies pay a combined total of at least $393.5 million. According to a preliminary approval motion filed Thursday — which notes that the companies have also agreed to pick up the check for the borrowers' attorney fees — negotiations with the bank and auto insurance underwriter have been underway since May 2018. The month before, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $1 billion to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Office...

