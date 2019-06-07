Dechert Led-Barings Nabs $943M For 1st Real Assets Fund

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- Barings, a financial services firm owned by Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance, on Friday said its new private equity fund brought in $943 million, as the Dechert LLP-led company focuses for the first time on investments in real assets and their related businesses. According to Barings, this commingled fund is the company's first dedicated to real assets, taking in commitments from sources including pension funds, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and family offices. Investors for the fund, known as the Barings Asset-Based Income Fund, received support from entities across the U.S., Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, Barings said. Through BABIF, Barings said it...

