Miami's BofA Win Opens Door For Chicago Claims, Court Told

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- If Miami can sue Bank of America to recover millions in lost tax revenue that resulted from the bank’s predatory lending, Cook County should be able to also, it told an Illinois federal court in a bid to recover $20 million it says it spent to clean up the effects of the scheme. Cook County, which includes Chicago, said Thursday the Eleventh Circuit’s May decision in Bank of America Corp. v. City of Miami is reason for an Illinois federal court to reconsider a decision that greatly narrowed its suit against the bank. The county argued that under the Miami decision,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS