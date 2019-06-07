9 Firms To Steer 4 IPOs Topping $1.4B Led By PetSmart Unit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- Nine firms will guide four initial public offerings that are slated to raise more than $1.4 billion during the week of June 10, a lineup that features a PetSmart spinoff plus a cybersecurity startup that has significantly raised its price range. Petsmart Inc. subsidiary Chewy Inc., represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, is prepping the largest IPO in the coming week. The Dania Beach, Florida-based pet products retailer plans to offer 41.6 million shares priced between $17 to $19 apiece, raising $748.8 million at midpoint. Chewy is joined on the IPO schedule by cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Holdings Inc., which raised its...

