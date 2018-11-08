Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Rebukes 'Absurdly Overbroad' Doc Request In UBS Suit

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice responded sharply Thursday to what it called an “absurdly overbroad” request from UBS AG for documents purportedly relevant to claims the bank defrauded investors in the lead-up to the financial crisis.

Prosecutors told a New York federal magistrate judge that UBS is attempting to gain access to documents at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of the Treasury on the unprecedented theory that because they are a part of the executive branch along with the DOJ, they are subject to party discovery.

“Neither HUD nor Treasury has been jointly involved...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Banks and Banking

Judge

Date Filed

November 8, 2018

