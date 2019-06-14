A New Tax Strategy For Multinationals: Shunning Tax Havens

Law360 (June 14, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Nearly a decade ago, Vodafone Group PLC was forced to temporarily close multiple stores across Britain to turn away protesters who chanted that the company was not paying its fair share of taxes. Today, the mobile phone giant is held out as a paragon of responsible and transparent tax behavior. People walk past a Vodafone shop in London in June 2014. (AP) The 2010 protests were sparked by a cost-saving deal the company reached with the U.K. tax agency in an investigation into profits allegedly routed through a tax haven. Faced with a public outcry, Vodafone decided to adopt a long-term...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS