Genuine Parts Wants Millions For Busted Essendant Merger

Law360, Dover (June 7, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- Automotive and industrial parts distributor Genuine Parts Co. told a Delaware vice chancellor Friday it is owed many millions more in damages than a $12 million termination fee it received after Essendant Inc. ended a merger deal by instead entering a tie-up with Staples Inc. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III focused many of his questions during the hearing on what both sides believe would constitute material breaches of a prior deal signed last April between GPC and the Illinois-based office supply distributor. The two sides offered vastly different takes on whether the deal was breached. "They agreed [the merger] was...

