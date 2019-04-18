Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Janssen OK With Combining Zytiga Suits If They're Sent To NJ

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Janssen Biotech told a Virginia federal court that it's fine if several proposed classes want to combine their suits accusing the pharmaceutical company of delaying the entry of a generic version of its prostate cancer drug Zytiga, as long as the case gets moved to New Jersey.

The four "nearly identical" suits should definitely be combined, but only in the "proper district," the drugmaker said in its Thursday filing.

Since the proposed classes, which include the city of Baltimore and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, have accused Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen of launching sham patent litigation in New Jersey,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

April 18, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 16, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 24, 2019

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Virginia Eastern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

May 28, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies