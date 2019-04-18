Janssen OK With Combining Zytiga Suits If They're Sent To NJ

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- Janssen Biotech told a Virginia federal court that it's fine if several proposed classes want to combine their suits accusing the pharmaceutical company of delaying the entry of a generic version of its prostate cancer drug Zytiga, as long as the case gets moved to New Jersey. The four "nearly identical" suits should definitely be combined, but only in the "proper district," the drugmaker said in its Thursday filing. Since the proposed classes, which include the city of Baltimore and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, have accused Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen of launching sham patent litigation in New Jersey,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS