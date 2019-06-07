FCC Lets ‘Orphan County’ In Georgia Get In-State Satellite

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Satellite TV subscribers in a northern Georgia county have won the right to receive local television programming from the Atlanta-region instead of getting local news, sports and weather from South Carolina channels. On Thursday, the Federal Communications Commission granted Elbert County’s push to rid itself of its “orphan county” status, a title attached to regions that are served by television stations coming from a neighboring state. The FCC previously grouped Georgia's Elbert County, which is near South Carolina's western border, with local broadcast stations in the Palmetto State, which resulted in satellite TV providers being legally barred from offering more relevant Georgia channels to Elbert residents. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS