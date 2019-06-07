Paul Weiss Leads $500M IPO For China's Wanda Sports Group

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Chinese sports, media and marketing platform Wanda Sports Group said Friday it is planning to raise $500 million in a Paul Weiss-steered initial public offering on the Nasdaq Global Market. Wanda Sports Group Co. Ltd. said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it intends to offer American depositary shares under the symbol "WSG." The company did not specify the size of the offering, the share price or a time frame for commencing the IPO. The regulatory filing only established its $500 million target. The underwriters on the IPO are Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Deutsche Bank Securities...

