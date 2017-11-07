Ex-Okla. State Coach Gets 3 Months In Prison For Bribes

Law360, New York (June 7, 2019, 2:37 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced former Oklahoma State University assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans to three months in prison Friday for taking bribes to steer students toward a government informant he thought was a financial adviser. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos ordered Evans, 41, to forfeit $22,000 of bribe money he accepted in 2016 and 2017 and directed him to surrender to custody on July 26. "This is, in my mind, a serious offense with real victims," Judge Ramos said, referring to Oklahoma State and the University of South Carolina, the two NCAA schools Evans worked at while he was on...

