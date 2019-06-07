Commerce Backs Verizon’s Push To Lock Handsets

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce’s telecom arm said it’s largely on board with Verizon’s request to be able to temporarily lock its phones into using only Verizon's network, but the agency insisted that any waiver allowing the company to skirt the federal rule against such locks should be limited. Verizon is trying to persuade the Federal Communications Commission to change a decade-old rule mandating that handsets be sold without a restriction on what network a device can use, arguing that it could better weed out fraudulent purchasers with a 60-day temporary lock. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration told the FCC on Thursday that it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS