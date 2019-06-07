Calif. Atty Indicted In $12M Investment Fraud Scheme

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 11:12 PM EDT) -- A California attorney has been indicted for allegedly running a $12 million investment scheme that promised investors from across the country they would face no risk while collecting returns of up to 10% each month, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said Friday. David B. Kaplan, 52, appeared in Colorado federal court on Tuesday to answer to charges he conned investors out of millions through a combination of false promises and Ponzi-style payments. He was arrested and charged last month with seven counts of securities fraud, 36 counts of wire fraud, nine counts of mail fraud and 19...

