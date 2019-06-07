Disbarred Calif. Atty Cops To Scamming Clients For Millions

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- A former California attorney who was disbarred for fleecing his clients pled guilty in Golden State federal court to a criminal charge related to a multiyear scheme in which he allegedly conned several people out of millions of dollars for legal services he never rendered. Shant Ohanian pled guilty to a count of wire fraud on Thursday as part of a plea deal he signed with federal prosecutors last month, the government announced Friday in a news release. According to the agreement, Ohanian bilked clients for more than $4 million over a period of several years leading up to and even...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS