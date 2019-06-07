Jury Got It Wrong In Pa. Turnpike Injury Crash Trial: Panel

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Friday that a jury erred by finding in favor of a motorist who rear-ended a vehicle in an injury crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, saying it was clear the motorist violated traffic laws — which makes him negligent as a matter of law. In a published decision, a three-judge Superior Court panel ordered a new trial in a suit accusing Andrew J. Wells of negligently crashing into Richard Smith's vehicle while it was stopped in traffic in 2012, creating a four-car pileup and causing Smith to suffer "a host of physical injuries." At trial, attorneys for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS