Segway Tour Co. Says It Meant No Harm To Rider In The Rain

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Segway tour operator based in Washington, D.C., has asked a federal court to toss part of a couple’s $6 million personal injury suit against the company based on an employee’s supposed assurance that a rented two-wheel vehicle was safe to use in the rain. City Segway Tours of Washington, D.C., LLC in a Friday motion for partial summary judgment asked the court to throw out Mary Ellen and Brett Frese’s claims of fraudulent misrepresentation and intentional misconduct as well as their bid for punitive damages after Mary Ellen Frese suffered a serious leg injury when she lost traction and fell...

