Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

We use cookies on this site to enable your digital experience. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our cookie policy. close

Film Producer Convicted Of Fraud Loses Indemnification Bid

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday that a film producer convicted of fraud cannot get indemnification for the millions of dollars he's had to pay in a settlement with one spurned investor.

U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder dismissed film producer David Bergstein's third-party complaint against an asset management firm, two Swiss financial institutions and individuals tied to The Wimbledon Fund's $17.7 million purchase of notes from the Bergstein-controlled Swartz IP Services Group Inc.

Wimbledon filed suit against Bergstein, currently serving eight years in prison on related criminal charges, and three of his associates in July 2015 for allegedly fraudulently transferring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 28, 2015

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®