Film Producer Convicted Of Fraud Loses Indemnification Bid

Law360 (June 7, 2019, 7:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday that a film producer convicted of fraud cannot get indemnification for the millions of dollars he's had to pay in a settlement with one spurned investor. U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder dismissed film producer David Bergstein's third-party complaint against an asset management firm, two Swiss financial institutions and individuals tied to The Wimbledon Fund's $17.7 million purchase of notes from the Bergstein-controlled Swartz IP Services Group Inc. Wimbledon filed suit against Bergstein, currently serving eight years in prison on related criminal charges, and three of his associates in July 2015 for allegedly fraudulently transferring...

